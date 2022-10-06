Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $203.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

