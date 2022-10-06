Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,783,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,891,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,576,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. 396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

