Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,614,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

