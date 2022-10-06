Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,090,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $424.27. 140,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,728. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.82.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.