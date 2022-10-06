Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VNQ traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $79.59. 419,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.