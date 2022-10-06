Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

