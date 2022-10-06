Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.51. 2,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.