Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 1,536,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,975,284. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

