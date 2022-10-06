Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.