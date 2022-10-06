Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.57. 46,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $204.57 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

