Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VB traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $180.57. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,778. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.