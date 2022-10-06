Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.09

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 208108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.