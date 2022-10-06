Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $109.07

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.07 and last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 1667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,258 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

