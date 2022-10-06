Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
