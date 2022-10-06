Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.