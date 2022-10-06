Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James dropped their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BYRN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,476.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.