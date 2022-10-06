BWS Financial Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $12.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BWS Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 2,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.10. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Insider Transactions at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 over the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

