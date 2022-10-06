BWS Financial Lowers Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) to Buy

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BWS Financial from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Adeia Stock Up 2.1 %

ADEA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Adeia has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.88.

About Adeia

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

