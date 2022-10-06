Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.48% from the company’s previous close.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:BFLY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $979.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 over the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,329,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 117.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Butterfly Network by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.