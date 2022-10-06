BurgerCities Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.85 Million (BURGER)

BurgerCities (BURGER) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, BurgerCities has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BurgerCities has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of BurgerCities was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BurgerCities token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,327.99 or 0.99993769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002951 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00051374 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004875 BTC.

BurgerCities Token Profile

BURGER is a token. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. BurgerCities’ total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,125,000 tokens. BurgerCities’ official message board is burgercities.medium.com. The official website for BurgerCities is app.burgercities.org. BurgerCities’ official Twitter account is @burger_cities and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BurgerCities Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerCities (BURGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BurgerCities has a current supply of 63,000,000 with 24,124,999.91817908 in circulation. The last known price of BurgerCities is 0.95294769 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $6,127,221.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://app.burgercities.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BurgerCities directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BurgerCities should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BurgerCities using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

