Bullieverse ($BULL) Price Hits $0.0072

Bullieverse ($BULL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Bullieverse has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Bullieverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bullieverse has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $135,964.00 worth of Bullieverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bullieverse Token Profile

Bullieverse’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. Bullieverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,807,833 tokens. The official message board for Bullieverse is medium.com/bullieverse. Bullieverse’s official Twitter account is @bullieverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bullieverse’s official website is bullieverse.com. The Reddit community for Bullieverse is https://reddit.com/r/bullieverse.

Bullieverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullieverse ($BULL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Bullieverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bullieverse is 0.00714702 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125,915.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bullieverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullieverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullieverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bullieverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

