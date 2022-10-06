BUILD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million (BUILD)

BUILD (BUILD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. BUILD has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $18,524.00 worth of BUILD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUILD token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUILD has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BUILD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

BUILD Profile

BUILD’s genesis date was July 18th, 2022. BUILD’s total supply is 12,657,436,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,971,243,707 tokens. The official message board for BUILD is twitter.com/radioshack. The official website for BUILD is app.radioshack.org. BUILD’s official Twitter account is @radioshack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUILD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILD (BUILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BUILD has a current supply of 12,657,436,079 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BUILD is 0.00029924 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $15,367.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.radioshack.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUILD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUILD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUILD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUILD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.