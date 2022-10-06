Buddy DAO (BDY) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Buddy DAO (BDY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Buddy DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Buddy DAO has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Buddy DAO has a market cap of $530,705.43 and approximately $16,699.00 worth of Buddy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Buddy DAO Profile

Buddy DAO was first traded on April 1st, 2022. Buddy DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,500,000 tokens. The official website for Buddy DAO is www.buddydao.io. The Reddit community for Buddy DAO is https://reddit.com/r/BuddyDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Buddy DAO’s official Twitter account is @daobuddy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Buddy DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@buddy.dao12.

Buying and Selling Buddy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Buddy DAO (BDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Buddy DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Buddy DAO is 0.00853138 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,482.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.buddydao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buddy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Buddy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Buddy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

