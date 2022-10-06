BTRIPS Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTR)

BTRIPS (BTR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One BTRIPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTRIPS has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. BTRIPS has a market cap of $25.44 million and $1.46 million worth of BTRIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTRIPS Token Profile

BTRIPS was first traded on July 25th, 2021. BTRIPS’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,577,800 tokens. BTRIPS’s official Twitter account is @btrips_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTRIPS’s official message board is medium.com/@project.btrips. The official website for BTRIPS is www.btrips.io.

Buying and Selling BTRIPS

According to CryptoCompare, “BTRIPS (BTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BTRIPS has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BTRIPS is 0.0238723 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $776,281.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btrips.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTRIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTRIPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTRIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

