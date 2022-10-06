BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.68

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$93.68 and traded as low as C$88.77. BRP shares last traded at C$90.24, with a volume of 105,270 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.58.

BRP Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

