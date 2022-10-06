Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.18. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

