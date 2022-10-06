Brokerages Set F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Target Price at $33.00

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Laidlaw cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of F-star Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.