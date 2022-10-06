Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at 14.82

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 966.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 76.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 72.73 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

