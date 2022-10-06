Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.17.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
