Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

