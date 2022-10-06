Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Piper Sandler

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $713.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 145,257 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,318 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

