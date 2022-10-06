Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %
Broadcom stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,946. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.64 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
