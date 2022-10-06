Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 166,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,096,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

