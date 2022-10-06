Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,679,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COUP opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $259.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.