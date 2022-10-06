Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,951. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

