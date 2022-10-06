Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 96.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.