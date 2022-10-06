Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Okta by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 100,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.04.

OKTA opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

