Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

