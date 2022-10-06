Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

