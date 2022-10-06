Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 19,177 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

