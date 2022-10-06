Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $36.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 250.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 143.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 751.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 245,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.