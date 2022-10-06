Brightworth Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.1% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brightworth owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $141,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,990,000 after buying an additional 286,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $378.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.17 and its 200 day moving average is $407.54.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

