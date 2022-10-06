Brewster Financial Planning LLC Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 19.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

