Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

