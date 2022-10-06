Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Bread Financial Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Insider Transactions at Bread Financial
In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
