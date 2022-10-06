Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Buys $1,346,648.16 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,648.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 767,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,352,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Matthew Jacobson acquired 110,650 shares of Braze stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $3,764,313.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson bought 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of Braze stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.