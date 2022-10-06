Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

