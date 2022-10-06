Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $62.43.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

