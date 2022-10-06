Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stake Decreased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in BOX were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,518,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BOX by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 29,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,392. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.