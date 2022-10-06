Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.01

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

BOUYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

