Bounce Finance Governance Token (AUCTION) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.86 Million

Bounce Finance Governance Token (AUCTION) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Bounce Finance Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00032981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Finance Governance Token has a market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bounce Finance Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bounce Finance Governance Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

About Bounce Finance Governance Token

Bounce Finance Governance Token’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Bounce Finance Governance Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. Bounce Finance Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance. The official message board for Bounce Finance Governance Token is bouncefinance.medium.com. The official website for Bounce Finance Governance Token is bounce.finance.

Buying and Selling Bounce Finance Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Finance Governance Token (AUCTION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bounce Finance Governance Token has a current supply of 2,083,955.597602. The last known price of Bounce Finance Governance Token is 6.63156889 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $9,248,551.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bounce.finance/.”

