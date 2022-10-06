Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,831 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

