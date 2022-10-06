Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,700,000 after buying an additional 365,986 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,438,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after buying an additional 340,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 950,097 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

